Gunmen claim being sideswiped in St. Louis, steal man's car when he won't pay up
ST. LOUIS — Two men claiming their vehicle was sideswiped on a St. Louis street took a man's car at gunpoint when he wouldn't pay enough for repairs, police said Wednesday.

The carjacking happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue.

A 35-year-old man called police to say he was robbed by two men who accused him of sideswiping their vehicle. He said he offered them money for repairs, but they wanted more.

When he refused to pay more, the men pulled handguns and took the man's car keys, police said. They drove away in the victim's 2006 Ford Explorer.

Police didn't disclose what kind of vehicles the gunmen said was sideswiped. Police did not have a detailed description of the suspects.

The scene is near Calvary Cemetery and in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

