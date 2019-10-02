UPDATED with more detail from police on additional victims
ST. LOUIS — Gunmen in two vehicles opened fire on a crowd late Tuesday night along the St. Louis riverfront, injuring four men, police said.
Police had no suspects or motive in the shooting, which happened about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Leonor K. Sullivan, near Poplar Street.
The victims, all stable at a hospital, ranged in age from 23 to 27. Police said one man was shot in the back; another was hit in the abdomen. Police did not release specifics about the injuries to the other two victims.
By the time police arrived, three of the victims had already gone to a hospital on their own; only one victim, the 23-year-old man, was still at the shooting scene.
The incident was the fourth time in about nine hours that someone was shot in St. Louis.
At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 20s was critically injured after being shot in the 5000 block of Claxton Avenue. At 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was shot in the hand near South Broadway and Lemp Avenue. And at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, a woman was shot in the hand in the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue.