OVERLAND — Two gunmen robbed an armored vehicle carrying cash from local businesses on Friday morning before dashing off in a getaway car, police say.

No one was hurt in the robbery about 10 a.m. near a Save A Lot supermarket on Midland Boulevard. It was not immediately clear how much in cash was stolen from the armored truck, which belonged to Loomis, an international cash transfer company.

Police were searching for the two gunmen who wore face coverings and black clothing and were seen fleeing in a black Jeep SUV with tinted windows, Det. Jim Morgan said.

Investigators recovered a long rifle used by one of the gunmen at the scene and were reviewing security footage from surrounding businesses, Morgan said.

The black Jeep SUV had been closely following the Loomis truck on Friday when it pulled into the Save A Lot parking lot at 9430 Midland, Morgan said. Two gunmen wearing face coverings immediately jumped out of the SUV and held up the driver while pulling cash out of the vehicle. The gunmen fled in their SUV, but apparently dropped a long rifle at the scene.

The robbery here follows three similar incidents in the Chicago area earlier this week in which armored vehicles carrying cash were robbed by masked gunmen. The FBI is investigating.

The FBI is assisting Overland police here but there was no indication the robberies were connected, Morgan said.