Gunned down St. Louis teen, once labeled as troubled, was in midst of transformation

ST. LOUIS— A teenager aspiring to become a sports star or rapper is far from an anomaly. Those may have been some of the goals of Jaylen Miles, the 16-year-old gunned down on Thursday, but his life, trauma and recovery, according to the people who knew him, were far from average.

This fall, Miles, along with about 20 other students, participated weekly in a Christian-based youth ministry group, St. Louis City Young Life. The talk of the staff’s Christmas party last month: Jaylen Miles.

“When you hear about the violence in St. Louis, people are so quick to write young people off and say they’re this, that or got what they deserved, and I think Jaylen just changed all of our hearts and minds,” said the organization’s Area Director Darren Young.

On Dec. 29, police found Miles fatally shot in the backyard of a vacant home in the 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive, just a few blocks from where he lived. Miles was just a few days shy of his 17th birthday on New Year’s Day.

“He made us realize how important second chances were,” said Young.

The second chance for the 16-year-old came this past August after a judge released him on bond after he had spent nearly two years in juvenile detention. At 14, Miles was charged by the St. Louis Circuit Court as an adult in 2020 for shooting at a police officer.

His mother, Regina Jones, 34, of St. Louis, said her child owned up to his decisions . She talked with her son mainly through video conferencing calls while he was incarcerated. During that time, she saw a change. He matured, talked about the Bible verses he studied and envisioned what he would do if he were released.

“I said, ‘You’re growing up on me, ain't you?,'” said Jones. “He said ‘Yeah, Momma, I’m not a baby anymore.’”

Her son was becoming the man she always thought he would be, said Jones, a single mother who said Miles had three brothers and two sisters. Miles was the oldest and protector of his siblings growing up, nagging them often to follow directions and listen to their mother.

But in 2019, Miles, then 13, and Jones discovered the body of his father, who had been gunned down. Everything changed for them.

“We all just kind of lost ourselves,” his mother said.

In August 2020, after being arrested at 13 for the police shooting, there was no price Jones could pay to keep her child at home while his case played out in the criminal justice system. A judge denied bond.

But while visiting the juvenile center for a separate case, Mike Milton, executive director of a nonprofit, Freedom Community Center, heard about Miles’ case, and decided to interview him.

Milton said the organization worked with Miles’ attorney and court to change the teen’s bond status.

The judge was convinced, but maintained one of the conditions for Miles’ release was to work with Milton’s organization while his case was pending.

Every week, Miles was required to check in with Milton. He never missed a check-in. Outside of that, Milton said Miles would call to talk about his week and life.

He joined his school’s football team. Weeks before his death, he joined a church basketball team with his younger brother, playing guard. His coach, Rodney Jones, said Miles was respectful and a team player.

The teen just wanted mentorship and a father figure, said Milton, which was something he had lost.

“He wanted to grow up and learn what manhood was for him,” said Milton. “He just wanted to work on himself, and I’ve never seen that in a 16-year-old.”

Another one of Miles' conditions set by the court was to be home by 6 p.m., but Jones often told her son to be home by 4:30 p.m. She would text him throughout the day to see where he was or what he was doing while she was at work.

She moved from the Downtown area to the Riverview area in St. Louis County about a month after his release so her son could make new friends and have different influences.

But, violence followed them. On Christmas Eve, shots ripped through their home, prompting Jones and her children to find somewhere else to celebrate the holidays.

About an hour before he was found fatally shot on Thursday, she was lecturing him via text about which ways to walk to the studio to record music or even the store.

“Hopefully you’ll understand one day,” she texted Miles.

The message said delivered, and she says she hopes her son received it.

Funeral plans are pending for the 16-year-old, as his mother has a GoFundMe page for the expenses.

Police also ask anyone with information on Miles’ death to reach out at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).