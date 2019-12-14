ST. LOUIS — Guns are now banned from St. Louis city parks after Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday signed a bill into law.
The bill, which was passed last week by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen by a vote of 16-2, applies to all firearms, whether they are visible or concealed, at all 110 city-owned parks, athletic fields and recreation facilities.
"It's another tool to help police keep our playground and recreation facilities safe," said Jacob Long, the mayor's director of communications.
Missouri state law allows adults to carry guns in the open, so the new law reclassifies the parks and recreation facilities as child-care facilities, where guns are not allowed.
Last week, Alderman Bret Narayan, D-24th Ward, predicted that this reclassification would face a challenge in the courts by gun-rights activists, who he said would likely prevail.