Gunshot victim dies at St. Louis hospital

Updated at 11:30 a.m. with more details

ST. LOUIS — A man who was dropped off at a hospital early Saturday with a gunshot wound died, police said, and homicide officers are investigating.

The victim was identified as David Brown, 37, of the 4500 block of Compton Avenue.

Police said someone dropped Brown at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso and arm about 2:30 a.m. He was later pronounced dead.

Police do not know where the shooting occurred.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

