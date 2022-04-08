Gunshot victim dropped off at St. Louis hospital has died

UPDATED at 10:50 a.m. with additional details from police

ST. LOUIS — A shooting victim has died after being dropped off at a hospital Thursday night, and police say they aren't sure where in the city he was shot.

The victim is identified as Charles Givens, 23, of the 5100 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue.

Officers were called to the area of Cole and Greer avenues for a shooting about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. They didn't find a victim there or signs of a shooting.

A hospital notified police that Givens was dropped off at the hospital by someone else. Police say it's possible Givens was shot in the 4600 block of Greer Avenue.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Police have no suspects.

Before Givens' death, St. Louis had reported 41 homicides for the year, slightly over half of which police considered solved.

