Gunshot victim dropped off at St. Louis hospital has died

ST. LOUIS — A gunshot victim dropped off at a St. Louis hospital early Tuesday has died, police said.

Police said they don't know who he is or who shot him. Officials also don't know where the crime scene was.

He was brought to the hospital by someone in a private vehicle before 4 a.m. Tuesday. He had been shot multiple times and died shortly after arriving, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

