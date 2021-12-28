 Skip to main content
Gunshot victim found late Tuesday in Mark Twain neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating after a body was found late Tuesday night in the 4900 block of Claxton Avenue.

First responders came upon a gunshot victim just after 10:15 p.m. in the Mark Twain neighborhood, just a couple of blocks northeast of Interstate 70. The victim was "lifeless" at the scene, police said.

No other details on the shooting or victim were available. The police department's homicide division was investigating.

