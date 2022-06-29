Gunshot victim in Spanish Lake dies at hospital

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The shooting death early Wednesday of a man in the Spanish Lake area marks the 32nd homicide so far this year investigated by St. Louis County police.

Last year at this time, county detectives had handled 38 homicides.

The latest victim was shot about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 11900 block of Iguana Terrace, which is east of Highway 367 and in unincorporated area of North County.

Authorities haven't released the man's name.

County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said officers went to the scene for a shooting and found the man critically injured by gunfire. The victim died at a hospital. No additional details on the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The shooting on Iguana Terrace occurred about 3½ hours after another man was shot to death in St. Louis County. That victim, whose name wasn't released, died in a domestic dispute, police said. He was shot about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of Culpepper Drive, roughly two miles from the scene on Iguana Terrace.

Of the 32 homicides invested by county police so far this year, 21 of the killings were in unincorporated St. Louis County, six were in municipalities patrolled by St. Louis County police and five were in other cities that asked county detectives to handle the investigation, Panus said.

