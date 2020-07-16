Gunshot victim punches, bites St. Louis police officers trying to administer aid

ST. LOUIS — A shooting victim kicked, bit and hit St. Louis police officers who were trying to administer aid to him Wednesday, authorities said.

Police eventually subdued the man and paramedics took him to a hospital in critical but unstable condition.

The gunman got away.

It happened about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near Arsenal Street. The scene is in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

The gunshot victim was a 23-year-old man shot in the torso. When officers tried to administer aid, he punched a policewoman in the face, then kicked and bit a policeman in the leg, police said. Authorities classify that as third- and fourth-degree assault.

The female officer, 38, has been on the department nearly 14 years. The male officer, 41, has about 8 years' experience.

The gunshot victim apparently had been shot on Pennsylvania while arguing with a man who ran off. The gunman is described as Black, 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot tall. He had a thin build and wore a black t--shirt, black sweatpants and a baseball hat.

The officers suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment, authorities said.

