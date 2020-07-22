Gunshot victim who died Tuesday at St. Louis hospital identified

Updated at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday with victim identification.

ST. LOUIS — A gunshot victim dropped off at a St. Louis hospital early Tuesday has been identified by police.

David Batton, 42, was dropped off by someone in a private vehicle just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

He had been shot multiple times and died soon after arriving, police said.

Police said they don't know when he was shot or who shot him. Officials also don't know where the crime scene was.

Batton lived in the 15000 block of Old Jamestown Road, in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.