Gunshots fired at car hit boy, 15, in St. Louis

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday in the 4300 block of College Avenue, police said.

The victim was stable at a hospital after being shot in the left side of his chest about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the boy was in a car with four other teenagers when four or five males emerged from a gangway and opened fire on the vehicle.

None of the other occupants of the car was hurt. They were 14, 15, 16 and 19 years old.

Police didn't provide a description of the gunmen, including an age range.