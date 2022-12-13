 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunshots hit downtown St. Louis court building

The Civil Courts building

The Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis on April 16, 2022. Photo by Joel Currier, jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

 Joel Currier

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Civil Courts building was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon, damaging windows and ceilings.

No injuries were reported.

The shots were fired at Tucker Boulevard and Market Street at around 2 p.m., according to the 22nd Circuit Judicial Circuit. One bullet went through the window of the sheriff's office on the eighth floor, and another hit the window of a sixth-floor courtroom.

The civil courts and Carnahan courthouses were to close early on Tuesday.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

