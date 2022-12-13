Gunshots hit downtown St. Louis court building

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Civil Courts building was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon, damaging windows and ceilings.
No injuries were reported.
The shots were fired at Tucker Boulevard and Market Street at around 2 p.m., according to the 22nd Circuit Judicial Circuit. One bullet went through the window of the sheriff's office on the eighth floor, and another hit the window of a sixth-floor courtroom.
The civil courts and Carnahan courthouses were to close early on Tuesday.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
