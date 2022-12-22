 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunshots hit mother, teen daughter inside car in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A mother and her two children were shot at Wednesday night while in their car at a stop sign in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The 33-year-old woman said she was stopped at a stop sign just before midnight at Riverview Boulevard and Garesche Avenue when she heard shots ring out. Her 15-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were with her in the car.

She told police several bullets hit her car but she did not know where they came from or who shot them.

She drove to the Phillips 66 Gas Mart on Riverview Boulevard and called 911. 

The woman was shot in the thumb, and her teenage daughter suffered a graze wound to her arm. The boy was uninjured.

As of Dec. 22, at least 117 children have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 25 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Dec. 22, at least 117 children have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 25 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

