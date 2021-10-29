Gunshots interrupt press conference on crime held by St. Louis, Kansas City mayors

ST. LOUIS — The sound of four nearby gunshots punctuated a Friday news conference at which St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas were discussing efforts to reduce gun violence in both cities.

The shots were fired about 12:30 p.m. as the mayors spoke to reporters in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Innovation Center, 3207 Meramec Street, in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Jones paused briefly as the shots sounded, then continued to answer a question. Later she said: "I hear gunshots in my neighborhood every night. My son and I fall asleep to the lullaby of gunshots."

Jones added: "I didn't flinch because I guess that's a part of my life, and that shouldn't be. We should not have Stockholm Syndrome when we hear gunshots in the distance ... We are angry, but it's an unfortunate daily occurrence in our community."

The news conference followed a roundtable on community-driven efforts to reduce gun violence, which had included both mayors, as well as St. Louis interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom, local anti-gun violence advocates and a representative from the Department of Justice, among others.

