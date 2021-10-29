Gunshots interrupt press conference on crime held by St. Louis, Kansas City mayors

ST. LOUIS — The sound of four nearby gunshots punctuated a Friday news conference at which St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas were discussing efforts to reduce gun violence in both cities.
The shots were fired about 12:30 p.m. as the mayors spoke to reporters in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Innovation Center, 3207 Meramec Street, in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Jones paused briefly as the shots sounded, then continued to answer a question. Later she said: "I hear gunshots in my neighborhood every night. My son and I fall asleep to the lullaby of gunshots."
Jones added: "I didn't flinch because I guess that's a part of my life, and that shouldn't be. We should not have Stockholm Syndrome when we hear gunshots in the distance ... We are angry, but it's an unfortunate daily occurrence in our community."
The news conference followed a roundtable on community-driven efforts to reduce gun violence, which had included both mayors, as well as St. Louis interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom, local anti-gun violence advocates and a representative from the Department of Justice, among others.
Both St. Louis and Kansas City had historically high murder rates in 2020 but have seen a significant reduction in killings in 2021. The cities continue to have considerably higher homicide rates when compared with others of their size.
Both mayors slammed Missouri legislators for their lack of action on gun control and attempts to instruct the cities on how to reduce violence.
"Collaboration isn't knocking the major cities in Missouri on Twitter. Collaboration isn't passing a bunch of laws without talking to the people of St. Louis or Kansas City while you claim they're trying to protect us," Lucas said. "Collaboration is going to our neighborhoods and making a real difference."
Lucas' visit included a St. Louis Blues hockey game, meetings on equitable development and early childhood care, and a ride-along with the St. Louis Cops and Clinicians program, which sends social workers and mental health professionals along with police on some 911 calls for mental health emergencies.
Lucas said he hoped to incorporate ideas from the Cops and Clinicians program in Kansas City. Jones said she plans to visit Kanas City to continue to exchange ideas.
The roundtable discussed some of St. Louis' major violence prevention programs outside of law enforcement, including hospital-based victim intervention offered by nonprofits such as Life Outside of Violence, the Cops and Clinicians program, and Cure Violence, which sends people from within communities to "interrupt" the cycle of violence by mediating disagreements and offering people support such as job placement or counseling.
Isom said at the meeting that both cities were part of a "paradigm shift" that was transforming public safety from a law enforcement centered approach to a community-based comprehensive approach.
He said the outlook includes "really thinking about the conditions people are living in and how that drives violence in a community." He added: "Certainly we have a law enforcement component but that's not the first solution to solving problems."
Jones invited members of a state Senate gun violence prevention panel to the meeting, but no members of the Senate Interim Committee on Greater St. Louis Regional Emerging Issues attended Friday.