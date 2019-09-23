A hammer attack early Monday left a man critically injured in St. Louis.
Police said the 19-year-old victim was hit in the head with a hammer in the 3400 block of Nebraska Avenue, near Cherokee Street. Police were called at 12:18 a.m. Monday.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. Police released no other details about the assault.
The crime happened in the Gravois Park neighborhood, where violent crime in the last six months is down about 5% compared to the same period last year.
