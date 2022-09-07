Hanley Hills man accused of animal abuse has been dog fighting for 30 years, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Hanley Hills man faces charges of animal abuse, neglect and dog fighting after police in August rescued more than a dozen malnourished and injured dogs from the man's home.

Brian Maclin, 57, was charged Tuesday with a felony count of dog fighting, 12 misdemeanor counts of animal abuse and one misdemeanor count of animal neglect or abandonment. According to charges, Maclin told police he'd been "involved" in dog fighting for 30 years.

Charges say that in mid-August, police got a tip about dog fighting at Maclin's home in the 1900 block of Bainbridge Drive. North County Police Cooperative officers who went to Maclin's home first found a large pit pull tied to a fence with no water, food or shelter. After getting consent to enter Maclin's property, charges said, police walked into the back yard, which prompted Maclin's wife to call Maclin.

Officers heard whimpering from inside Maclin's detached garage, charges said. A detective spoke to Maclin by phone and received permission to enter the garage. Inside, the detective smelled the "putrid" odor of dog feces and urine and found 12 small dogs locked in cages "with large amounts of feces piled up inside."

None of the 12 dogs had food or water in their cages, charges said. Nine of them had injuries consistent with dog fighting and all were malnourished. Some had fresh blood on their faces, charges said. Animal control officers took the dogs for treatment.

Officers also found a treadmill and hanging rope, which police said are commonly used to train dogs for fights, charges said.

A judge set Maclin's bail at $25,000 cash-only.