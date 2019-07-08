JENNINGS — A Hanley Hills man has been charged after police say he drove an ATV into a crowded July 4 block party and ran over a 5-year-old girl.
Taylor J. Bloate, 36, of the 2000 block of North Hanley Road in Hanley Hills, was charged Friday with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene of a crash.
Bloate, shortly after 6 p.m., drove a four-wheeler into a crowd of about 150 people in the 2000 block of McLaran Avenue in Jennings, police and charges said. Bloate ran over a 5-year-old girl's leg and sped off.
Bloate then sped from a police officer who tried to stop him, ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle at an intersection, charges said.
Police said someone drove the girl to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police did not have an updated condition Monday.
Bail for Bloate was set at $50,000 cash.