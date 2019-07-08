Subscribe for 99¢

JENNINGS — A Hanley Hills man has been charged after police say he drove an ATV into a crowded July 4 block party and ran over a 5-year-old girl.

Taylor J. Bloate

Taylor J. Bloate was charged with driving an ATV into a crowded block party in Jennings on July 4, 2019, and running over a 5-year-old girl.

Taylor J. Bloate, 36, of the 2000 block of North Hanley Road in Hanley Hills, was charged Friday with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene of a crash.

Bloate, shortly after 6 p.m., drove a four-wheeler into a crowd of about 150 people in the 2000 block of McLaran Avenue in Jennings, police and charges said. Bloate ran over a 5-year-old girl's leg and sped off.

Bloate then sped from a police officer who tried to stop him, ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle at an intersection, charges said.

Police said someone drove the girl to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police did not have an updated condition Monday.

Bail for Bloate was set at $50,000 cash.

Tags

Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.

View comments