Hanley Hills man found shot dead in Central West End
ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot dead in an alley Tuesday in the city's Central West End, police said. 

Police at around 11 a.m. found Robert Frenchie, 29, in an alley in the 3900 block of Westminster Place. Frenchie had been shot several times and was near a vehicle that had hit a light pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Frenchie lived in the 7700 block of Mallard Drive in Hanley Hills. 

The scene was near the edge of the Grand Center neighborhood. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
