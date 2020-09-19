Hanley Hills man stabbed two at MetroLink stop in St. Louis, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A Hanley Hills man was charged Friday with stabbing two people at the Cortex MetroLink stop in July.

Fernaed D. Scott, 46, of the 7700 block of Mallard Drive, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Scott on July 8 was riding a MetroLink train from St. Louis County when he approached a man and woman to ask if they wanted to buy drugs, charges say. They refused and asked Scott to leave them alone.

Scott, the man and woman exited the train at the Cortex stop at 402 South Boyle Avenue, where Scott started a fight with the man he'd offered drugs on the train, charges say. Scott then pulled a knife and stabbed him in the shoulder, then turned and stabbed the woman near her clavicle bone.

MetroLink security cameras recorded the confrontation, charges say. The man and woman identified Scott as their attacker.

Scott, who did not yet have a lawyer, was held without bail. Scott has pending drug charges in St. Louis Circuit Court and a 2010 drug conviction.

A jail photo of Scott was not immediately available.

Metro Transit announced this month that St. Louis sheriff's deputies would begin patrolling trains in the city.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.