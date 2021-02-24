Hanley Hills teen dies after shooting, fiery crash near Fairground Park

UPDATED with victim's name, additional detail

ST. LOUIS — A teen girl died early Saturday in a fiery car crash after the car's driver had been shot several times near Fairground Park, authorities said.

The victim was identified by police Wednesday as Christa Medcalf, 17, of the 2000 block of Stillwater Drive in Hanley Hills.

She was a passenger in a BMW 328i that police said was speeding along Natural Bridge Avenue. The driver, an 18-year-old man, had been shot several times. Police did not release his name.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed it into a concrete barrier near Prairie. When the car stopped, it caught fire, police said. The crash was reported at 1:24 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was stable, police said. Medcalf died in the blaze.

Police have classified the incident as a homicide.

