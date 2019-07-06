A woman from Hanley Hills was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night along Interstate 44 west of Highway 141 in St. Louis County.
Brenda Mothershed, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Mothershed was a passenger in a car that was traveling west on the interstate along with another vehicle. The driver of the car lost control, and the car rotated, hit the guardrail, went across all lanes of traffic and hit the concrete median. The front of the other vehicle hit the driver’s side of Mothershed’s car. Brenda Mothershed was ejected. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Two other people inside the car received moderate to serious injuries, and the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries. A passenger in that car was unhurt. They were all wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
