Hannibal man killed in motorcycle crash on I-70 in St. Peters

ST. PETERS — A motorcyclist from Hannibal, Missouri, was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in St. Peters.

Just before 9 a.m., Austin L. Bergheger, 26, who was on a 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster, tried to pass a Toyota 4Runner and ran into the back of a Ram 3500 pickup, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Bergheger was then hit by the 4Runner, they said. He was pronounced dead by an ambulance crew.

Bergheger was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

