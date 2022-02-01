Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis closes for day, is latest HBCU to get bomb threat

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University officials closed campus and suspended classes after a bomb threat Tuesday morning, making it one of at least a dozen historically black colleges and universities across the country to report similar threats.

Harris-Stowe officials said in a statement the entire midtown campus was closed as law enforcement and the FBI investigated. Employees and commuter students were urged not to report to campus.

Facilities included in the closure were dining services, the William L. Clay Early Childhood Education Center and HSSU Impact Education Center.

St. Louis police said they did not know whether the threat at Harris-Stowe was related to a bomb threat Monday morning at St. Louis City Hall.

On Tuesday, which marks the first day of Black History Month, at least 12 other HBCUs, including Howard University in Washington D.C., Kentucky State University, Morgan State University in Maryland, Alcorn State University in Mississippi and Edward Waters University in Florida, reported threats.

At least six HBCUs had bomb threats the previous day as well. No bombs were found on any of the campuses.

Several historically Black universities also reported unfounded threats two weeks earlier.

“We are deeply disturbed by a second round of bomb threats at HBCU campuses within a month,” leaders of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus said in a statement Monday.

“Learning is one of the most noble and most human pursuits, and schools are sacred places that should always be free from terror,” it said. “Solving these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice should be a top priority for federal law enforcement.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.