Harris-Stowe State University issues all-clear; was among several HBCUs getting bomb threats

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University officials closed campus and suspended classes after a bomb threat Tuesday morning, making it one of at least a dozen historically black colleges and universities across the country to report similar threats.

Officials said roughly three hours later it was safe to return to campus, though classes remained online through Friday because of expected wintry weather, a Harris-Stowe spokeswoman said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, FBI and campus police were investigating the incident, university officials said.

St. Louis police said they did not know whether the threat at Harris-Stowe was related to a bomb threat Monday morning at St. Louis City Hall.

On Tuesday, which marks the first day of Black History Month, at least 12 other HBCUs, including Howard University in Washington D.C., Kentucky State University, Morgan State University in Maryland, Alcorn State University in Mississippi and Edward Waters University in Florida, reported threats.

At least six HBCUs had bomb threats the previous day, and eight reported threats two weeks earlier. No bombs were found on any of the campuses.

"It's not a coincidence that HBCUs are being targeted as Black History Month begins," said U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a Harris-Stowe alumna, on Twitter. "To all our Black scholars, they want you to be scared to live your brilliance. We won't let them win."

The Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus said in a statement it was "deeply disturbed by the threats and called for law enforcement to place a "top priority" on the threats.

“Learning is one of the most noble and most human pursuits, and schools are sacred places that should always be free from terror,” it said.

Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis has an enrolment of about 1,600 students.

Updated at 1:30 p.m. to reflect that an all-clear had been issued.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.