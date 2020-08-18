Have an opinion on Missouri police training and discipline? State agency seeks public input

Gov. Mike Parson appointed two new members to the board in June after criticism over vacant spots and expired terms. The governor also announced at the time that he is considering changes to the program as part of a broader effort to address concerns about policing.

Parson, a Republican, did not outline what potential changes he wants to see.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, wrote Parson a letter in June, pushing him to use his appointment power to fill three vacancies on the board with diverse candidates. She also said he could work with the commission to overhaul training requirements and de-emphasize the use of force.

The new appointees are Gary Hill, who serves as chief of police at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, and Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.

Officer discipline through POST is a multi-step process that begins with a POST investigation, goes through the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission, and can end in the director of public safety revoking a police officer's license or placing it on probation or suspension.