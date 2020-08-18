Have an opinion on Missouri police training and discipline? State agency seeks public input

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri state agency tasked with law enforcement licensing, discipline and training is seeking public input on its work through Aug. 26.
Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training, known as POST, launched a survey this week that can be taken at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LETraining_Public.
The department said in a statement Wednesday that its leadership is "interested in gaining feedback from both the public and law enforcement officers as they review current training curriculum and Missouri’s disciplinary process."
The POST Commission, a part of the state Department of Public Safety, will discuss the comments in two virtual listening sessions on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 at 2 p.m.
Phone numbers to listen or participate in the events will be posted at dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/post/. Members of the public will also be able to submit questions during the sessions by email. Similar listening sessions were held across the state in 2015 in the wake of the Ferguson protests.
The POST Commission is an 11-member group made up primarily of members of law enforcement that is responsible for creating the curriculum for police basic training and continuing education and overseeing the disciplinary process for police officer licenses.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed two new members to the board in June after criticism over vacant spots and expired terms. The governor also announced at the time that he is considering changes to the program as part of a broader effort to address concerns about policing.
Parson, a Republican, did not outline what potential changes he wants to see.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, wrote Parson a letter in June, pushing him to use his appointment power to fill three vacancies on the board with diverse candidates. She also said he could work with the commission to overhaul training requirements and de-emphasize the use of force.
The new appointees are Gary Hill, who serves as chief of police at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, and Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.
Officer discipline through POST is a multi-step process that begins with a POST investigation, goes through the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission, and can end in the director of public safety revoking a police officer's license or placing it on probation or suspension.
POST revoked 60 police licences from 2015 through 2019, according to department records. In that same time, 196 officers voluntarily surrendered their license through the disciplinary process.
By state law, POST is not allowed to release a police officer's record of these past disciplinary actions or release dates of employment at past departments.
POST also updates continuing training requirements for police in the state. All law enforcement officers must complete 24 hours each year to maintain their license.
The current requirements are:
- Two hours in legal studies
- Two hours in technical studies
- Two hours in interpersonal perspectives
- Two hours of skill development involving firearms
- One hour of racial profiling awareness training
- Six hours of electives
In addition to licensing and discipline, POST also performs background checks to screen potential officers and distributes funding to local police to pay for training. The money is raised from a surcharge of $1 in criminal cases.
Last year, lawmakers allocated $950,000 for the training.
More information on POST's work can be found at dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/post/
