Have you seen this vehicle? Police seek help in St. Louis vigil shooting that left 1 dead

ST. LOUIS — Police have released a video and images of two vehicles believed to be connected to the killing of Cedric Owens, 34, who was shot as he attended a vigil last week in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.

Owens was killed and three other people were injured Sept. 20 in the 2000 block of St. Charles Street near North 20th Street. Two women, both 23, were shot in the head, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The vigil was being held to honor another homicide victim, Demetrise Thomas, who had been shot nearby less than 24 hours earlier. The vigil shooting occurred about two blocks from St. Louis police headquarters.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

