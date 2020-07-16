Hawley asks feds to investigate St. Louis circuit attorney over McCloskey matter

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley announced on social media Thursday that he is asking for a federal investigation into the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office.

Hawley’s move — asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office for a civil rights violation — is in reaction to the drama over the Portland Place couple who waved guns at protesters last month.

“Targeting law-abiding citizens who exercise constitutionally protected rights for investigation & prosecution is an abuse of power,” the Missouri Republican wrote on Twitter.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are being investigated by St. Louis police and Gardner’s office for unlawful use of a weapon during a confrontation with protesters June 28.

No charges have been filed against the McCloskeys, but police have turned their findings over to the circuit attorney’s office.

Hawley told U.S. Attorney General William Barr, in a letter dated today, that Gardner is "now threatening to prosecute not the trespassers, but the McCloskeys, and she is using the powers of her office to target them."

"This is an unacceptable abuse of power and threat to the Second Amendment," Hawley wrote.