UPDATED with names of victims, more on suspect

HAZELWOOD — A husband and wife were slain inside their home in Hazelwood on Tuesday night, and their son was arrested after firing at officers and then shooting himself, authorities said.

Hazelwood police Capt. Tim Burger told the Post-Dispatch that the victims are James Moore, 63, and his wife Norma Moore, 70. Burger said it appears they were both shot to death.

The case is being handled as a double homicide. Burger said the suspect is the son of one of the victims and possibly a stepson of the second. The suspect lived at the home too.

He was in serious condition after shooting himself, Burger said. Detectives plan to seek murder charges later Wednesday.

Police haven't revealed a possible motive for the killings or said if officers had been called to the home before for other disturbances.

Even though a Hazelwood police officer fired a shot at the man, the officer's bullet did not hit him, investigators said.

Police found the bodies of James and Norma Moore inside their home in the 7000 block of Woody Court shortly after the son shot himself outside, about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Burger said Hazelwood police have asked the St. Louis County Police Department to help investigate the case.

County police said Hazelwood police were called to the home at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance. A Hazelwood police officer saw a man in the street with a gun. The officer yelled at him to drop the gun, but instead the gunman fired in the officer's direction, said St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus.

The officer fired back, and "at the same time" the man shot himself, Panus said. The Hazelwood officer, who was uninjured, is 28 years old and has been an officer for four years.

