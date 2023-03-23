A school bus arrives at Jana Elementary School on Oct. 17, 2022, in Florissant, Mo. The Hazelwood School District said this week that Jana Elementary School in St. Louis County will remain closed permanently. The school was shut down in October 2022 amid concerns of possible radioactive contamination. It sits near a creek that was contaminated in the 1950s and 1960s with waste from nuclear weapons development.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a town hall to provide updates on testing at Jana Elementary and along Coldwater Creek on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Florissant Municipal Court building, 4575 Washington St. Sitting, from left to right: Jon Rankins, health physicist; Robin Parks, lead engineer, and Col. Kevin Golinghorst, St. Louis district commander. Phil Moser, FUSRAP program manager, is standing.
Christen Commuso reacts as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative Phillip Moser discusses findings that declared Jana Elementary safe during a Hazelwood School board meeting discussing levels of radioactive contamination at the elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Hazelwood School District Learning Center. The new report by SCI Engineering showed there was not harmful radiation at the elementary school. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative Robin Parks speaks during a Hazelwood School board meeting discussing levels of radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Hazelwood School District Learning Center. The new report by SCI Engineering showed there was not harmful radiation at the elementary school. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
SCI Engineering senior project manager Glen Grissom discusses findings during a Hazelwood School board meeting discussing levels of radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Hazelwood School District Learning Center. The new report by SCI Engineering showed there was not harmful radiation at the elementary school. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
Dawn Chapman, with environmental advocacy group Just Moms STL, reacts as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative Phillip Moser discusses findings that declared Jana Elementary safe during a Hazelwood School board meeting discussing levels of radioactive contamination at the elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Hazelwood School District Learning Center. The new report by SCI Engineering showed there was not harmful radiation at the elementary school. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
From the SCI Engineering presentation at the Hazelwood School District board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Hazelwood School Board superintendent Nettie Collins-Hart questions U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives Col. Kevin Golinghorst, left, and Phillip Moser, about why they did not come prepared with numbers when they presented preliminary findings to the board, declaring Jana Elementary to be safe, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Dawn Chapman of environmental advocacy group Just Moms STL confronts Col. Kevin Golinghorst, St. Louis District commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, following a Hazelwood School District board meeting where the Corps presented preliminary testing findings and declared Jana Elementary to be safe, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
HAZELWOOD — An elementary school’s shutdown triggered by a report of radioactive activity is now permanent, according to an announcement posted on Hazelwood School District’s website this week.
Jana Elementary has “no expectation” to open, according to the announcement from Hazelwood School District Board of Education dated on Tuesday. Ashley Bernaugh, the school's PTA president said no notification was sent out to parents.
An independent report by a private company last year found high levels of radioactivity in the school and around the playground. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a St. Charles engineering firm concluded in their reports that the school was safe to habitat. Parents became concerned about the contradicting reports as the news spread.
“There is no level of safe radioactive contamination that is allowed to be around children,” said Bernaugh, who said Thursday that the school's permanent closure was a “huge loss” for the community.
“It’s potentially why some people decided to buy or live in the community," she said.
The school, which opened in 1970 at 405 Jana Drive, sits on the flood plain of Coldwater Creek. The creek was contaminated with radioactive waste, starting in the 1940s, from the storage of residue from the production of atomic weapons.
The decision to close Jana Elementary in October left families scrambling as about 400 kids were divided between five different schools in the district. In addition to new schools, teachers, students and bus routes, some parents also adjusted to buying required uniforms.
The Board of Education acknowledged in Tuesday’s letter that reassignments have "not been an easy transition.” But, Bernaugh says transparency between the school district and parents, especially on decisions that affect students' future and safety, needs to improve, for which the organization continues to advocate.
“We really do think our school district is making the only choice that they can at this point,” said Bernaugh. “How they made it is a different story. We would have loved to have been at the table so the decision was made with us, not for us, but we do believe they are making the right choice.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a town hall to provide updates on testing at Jana Elementary and along Coldwater Creek on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Florissant Municipal Court building, 4575 Washington St. Sitting, from left to right: Jon Rankins, health physicist; Robin Parks, lead engineer, and Col. Kevin Golinghorst, St. Louis district commander. Phil Moser, FUSRAP program manager, is standing.
Hazelwood School board member Kevin Langley questions Marco Kaltofen, president of Boston Chemical Data and an environmental and civil engineer, as Kaltofen speaks about his findings that led to the closure of Jana Elementary during a Hazelwood School board meeting discussing levels of radioactive contamination at the elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Hazelwood School District Learning Center. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
