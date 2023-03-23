HAZELWOOD — An elementary school’s shutdown triggered by a report of radioactive activity is now permanent, according to an announcement posted on Hazelwood School District’s website this week.

Jana Elementary has “no expectation” to open, according to the announcement from Hazelwood School District Board of Education dated on Tuesday. Ashley Bernaugh, the school's PTA president said no notification was sent out to parents.

An independent report by a private company last year found high levels of radioactivity in the school and around the playground. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a St. Charles engineering firm concluded in their reports that the school was safe to habitat. Parents became concerned about the contradicting reports as the news spread.

Earlier this year, both U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, wrote to the Corps that it should urgently test all Hazelwood School District properties. But the school said no additional radioactive testing was planned. A school district spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

“There is no level of safe radioactive contamination that is allowed to be around children,” said Bernaugh, who said Thursday that the school's permanent closure was a “huge loss” for the community.

“It’s potentially why some people decided to buy or live in the community," she said.

The school, which opened in 1970 at 405 Jana Drive, sits on the flood plain of Coldwater Creek. The creek was contaminated with radioactive waste, starting in the 1940s, from the storage of residue from the production of atomic weapons.

The decision to close Jana Elementary in October left families scrambling as about 400 kids were divided between five different schools in the district. In addition to new schools, teachers, students and bus routes, some parents also adjusted to buying required uniforms.

The Board of Education acknowledged in Tuesday’s letter that reassignments have "not been an easy transition.” But, Bernaugh says transparency between the school district and parents, especially on decisions that affect students' future and safety, needs to improve, for which the organization continues to advocate.

“We really do think our school district is making the only choice that they can at this point,” said Bernaugh. “How they made it is a different story. We would have loved to have been at the table so the decision was made with us, not for us, but we do believe they are making the right choice.”