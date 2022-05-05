Hazelwood man acquitted of killing neighbor during convenience store scuffle in 2020

HAZELWOOD — A jury in St. Louis County on Thursday acquitted a Hazelwood man who fatally shot a neighbor after a scuffle in a convenience store in 2020.

Alec J. Harris, 24, of the 5400 block of Forest Creek Drive, stood trial this week on charges of murdering Angelo Moura, 33, on Dec. 20, 2020. Police said Harris fatally shot Moura at the Smart Mart at 6811 Howdershell Road in Hazelwood.

The jury Wednesday afternoon found Harris not guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In closing arguments Wednesday, defense lawyer T.J. Matthes said Moura launched a "haymaker" punch from behind as Harris walked down an aisle of the store. He missed, but it sparked a scuffle that ended up with Harris in a chokehold. Both Harris and a store employee tried and failed to break the hold, before Harris pulled his gun and fired twice in less than one second, Matthes said.

"I thought it was going to be him or me," Matthes recalled Harris telling jurors during his testimony.

Matthes said Harris was aware that Moura had stabbed his brother, Tony Harris, in 2018. He also knew that Moura was violent when intoxicated, as he was on the day he died. Matthes said Moura was also not supposed to have returned to Harris' neighborhood after the stabbing.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tara Renaud rejected Harris' claims of self-defense, saying the fist fight shouldn't have escalated to a shooting and was really about "revenge," "payback" and "vigilante justice."

Renaud said that after the first shot with his .45-caliber pistol, Harris got to one knee and was free of the chokehold. "He's free. This is murder," she said.

Harris' bother and Moura were good friends until Moura stabbed him in 2018, sparking years of problems, Renaud said.

On Dec. 9, 2020, Harris showed up at Moura's home and argued with Moura, flashed a gun and threatened Moura's family, Renaud said.

