 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hazelwood man charged in choking death in fight over moving out, cleaning bathroom

HAZELWOOD — A Hazelwood man is charged with choking to death another man in what authorities described as a fight that included a disagreement over cleaning the bathroom.

Mycheal A. Emerson, 46, of the 7700 block of Hazelcrest Drive, was charged Monday with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Dominique Williams, 30, who had been staying at Emerson's home for about a week.

Hazelwood police said Emerson called 911 shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday to report a fight with Williams at Emerson's home.

Mycheal A. Emerson

Mycheal A. Emerson was charged Jan. 31, 2022, with involuntary manslaughter in the choking death of Dominique Williams at Emerson's home in Hazelwood.

A Hazelwood police sergeant said the men fought over whether Williams could continue staying at Emerson's home and that Emerson wanted Williams to at least clean the bathroom if he intended to stay.

Williams died at the home, police said.

Emerson told police they fought and that a video on Emerson's phone showed Williams on the floor gasping for air, charges said. Emerson demonstrated for police how he choked Williams by putting his arm around Williams' neck.

People are also reading…

Police arrested Emerson at the home. A judge set Emerson's bail at $250,000 cash-only.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News