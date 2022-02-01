Hazelwood man charged in choking death in fight over moving out, cleaning bathroom

HAZELWOOD — A Hazelwood man is charged with choking to death another man in what authorities described as a fight that included a disagreement over cleaning the bathroom.

Mycheal A. Emerson, 46, of the 7700 block of Hazelcrest Drive, was charged Monday with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Dominique Williams, 30, who had been staying at Emerson's home for about a week.

Hazelwood police said Emerson called 911 shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday to report a fight with Williams at Emerson's home.

A Hazelwood police sergeant said the men fought over whether Williams could continue staying at Emerson's home and that Emerson wanted Williams to at least clean the bathroom if he intended to stay.

Williams died at the home, police said.

Emerson told police they fought and that a video on Emerson's phone showed Williams on the floor gasping for air, charges said. Emerson demonstrated for police how he choked Williams by putting his arm around Williams' neck.

Police arrested Emerson at the home. A judge set Emerson's bail at $250,000 cash-only.

