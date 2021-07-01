Hazelwood man charged in fatal crash in north St. Louis County in September

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Hazelwood man has been charged with DWI-death of another in a September crash that killed a Dellwood woman on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

Taron M. Murphy, 41, of the 8000 block of Santa Bella Drive in Hazelwood, was charged Wednesday with DWI-death of another and unlawful possession of a firearm in a two-vehicle crash that caused the death of Alean Williams, 51, of the 300 block of North Floridale Avenue in Dellwood, charging documents say.

Williams was a passenger in a Hyundai Sonata that was struck by a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Murphy about 2:55 a.m. Sept. 24, charging documents say.

Murphy was heading west in the right lane on I-270, approaching the Washington-Elizabeth exit. The Sonata in which Williams was a passenger was going west in the second lane of I-270. The driver of the Sonata changed lanes into the right lane, where the Sentra was. Murphy’s car then hit the Sonata, which left the highway and rolled over, police said at the time.

Murphy suffered minor injuries, as did the three others who were in the vehicle with Williams, police said.

Murphy’s blood alcohol content measured .21% after the crash, charging documents say.

A firearm also was found in the vehicle driven by Murphy, who is a convicted felon, charging documents say.

