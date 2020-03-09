Hazelwood man charged with Wellston murder, setting body on fire

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. with the victim's identity.

WELLSTON — A Hazelwood man is accused of killing a 51-year-old man before setting his body and a car on fire Friday in Wellston.

Kevin Perkins, 30, of the 7300 block of Cartwheel Lane, is facing charges of second-degree murder, knowingly burning and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Etim O'Tudor.

Perkins is accused of killing O'Tudor by beating him before setting his body and a 2012 Dodge caravan on fire, according to charging documents.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to the scene and found the body and fire-damaged car Friday in the 6100 block of Ella Drive in Wellston.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigated the case.

Perkins was being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center. His bond was set at $250,000, cash-only.