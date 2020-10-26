Hazelwood man dies in double shooting in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Hazelwood man was slain in a double shooting Sunday night in the 8400 block of Plazarock Court in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Jerry Chambers, 20, died at the scene of the shooting about 8:45 p.m., police said in a news release Monday.
Another man, also 20, was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.
Chambers lived in the 4800 block of Orange Blossom Court in Hazelwood.
Police did not say if they have any suspects.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
