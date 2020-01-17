Hazelwood man faces weapons charge in connection to shooting of 4-year-old

HAZELWOOD — A Hazelwood man who police say was responsible for shooting a 4-year-old boy through a wall last spring was charged Friday with a weapons offense.

Sharron Washington, 33, faces a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Washington fired a shot the evening of April 1, 2019, at the Morningside Townhomes at 8670 Morningaire Circle, police said. A bullet went through a wall and hit the 4-year-old boy in the leg. The boy's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police did not immediately say Friday whether the shot was intentional or an accidental discharge.

Washington's bond was set at $75,000.