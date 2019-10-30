HAZELWOOD — A 30-year-old man from Hazelwood is in St. Louis County Jail after being charged with molesting a child, according to the Hazelwood Police Department.
Tarick Mostafa faces charges of second-degree child molestation, enticement of a child and furnishing pornography to a minor.
Police say the molestation happened Oct. 13. They did not disclose the relationship between Mostafa and the child, a 6-year-old boy.
Police say the boy told them he had been molested. Police also say that after being questioned, Mostafa admitted to playing pornography for the child for five to 10 minutes, asking the child to act it out and touching the child's genitals over his clothes.
Mostafa's bond is set at $25,000. He has a court date Nov. 6 for a bond reduction hearing.