Hazelwood man found guilty in deadly 2018 drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS — A jury on Friday convicted a Hazelwood man in a 2018 drive-by killing in St. Louis.

Jurors found Cedric Boyd, 33, guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession in the Oct. 8, 2018, shooting death of Antonio Neely. Neely, 30, was shot three times in the back in the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Drive — the line of the Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

Prosecutors sought a conviction for first-degree murder.

Surveillance video captured someone firing shots from a black Lincoln MKX. An eyewitness identified Boyd as the shooter in police photos.

The video showed the car stop in that block, then the driver step out and shoot Neely, charges said. The video captured the license plate of the Lincoln, which police tracked to Boyd's home in the 200 block of Flora in Hazelwood a few hours later.

Boyd testified that one of his in-laws killed Neely and had used his vehicle the day of the shooting despite earlier statements to police that he drove the car all that day. License plate readers spotted the vehicle at various points during the day; the plates were removed after the shooting, and the car was found outside Boyd's home.

Boyd's wife was granted immunity for what would have been testimony that she made an illegal straw purchase of a handgun for Boyd, but on the stand she invoked spousal privilege in refusing to testify.

St. Louis prosecutors dropped and refiled the case against Boyd on the eve an earlier trial date last year.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 2 before Circuit Judge Paula Perkins Bryant.