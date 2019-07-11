ST. LOUIS • A Hazelwood man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of a plea deal in the deadly stabbing of his ex-boyfriend at a Dogtown neighborhood apartment in 2016.
With a jury picked but not yet sworn in, Sterl McDaniel, 37, of the 400 block of Elm Grove Lane, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary, two counts of armed criminal action, burglary and evidence tampering. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and the other counts.
Circuit Judge Thom C. Clark II accepted the plea agreement and sentenced McDaniel to the 25-year term.
Prosecutors said McDaniel entered an apartment in the 1000 block of Art Hill Place about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 30, 2016, and attacked Jonathan DeTurk, 36, and a 25-year-old woman with a folding knife.
DeTurk was found dead with multiple stab wounds. The woman, a friend of DeTurk's, was found outside the building with minor puncture wounds. She survived.
McDaniel "admitted that he had had a relationship with Jonathan DeTurk, and went to DeTurk's residence armed with a knife because he was angry with him over personal matters, and then admitted to stabbing victim multiple times," police said in court documents.
DNA tests on blood at the crime scene revealed the presence of McDaniel and the victims, charges said. The evidence tampering charge was filed because McDaniel hid DeTurk's cellphone "with the purpose to impair its availability in the investigation."
The apartment building is just south of the Turtle Playground sculpture park in Forest Park.