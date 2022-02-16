 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hazelwood man gets 15-year prison term in 2020 Wellston killing

CLAYTON — A Hazelwood man struck a plea deal Wednesday for a 15-year prison term in the killing of a 51-year-old man in Wellston nearly two years ago.

Kevin Perkins, 30, of the 7300 block of Cartwheel Lane, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the March 6, 2020, killing of Etim O'Tudor of St. Louis County.

Kevin Perkins

Kevin Perkins is facing charges of second-degree murder, knowingly burning and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Etim O'Tudor, of St. Louis County.. Photo courtesy of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Police said Perkins beat O'Tudor to death before setting fire to his body and 2012 Dodge Caravan in the 6100 block of Ella Drive.

Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin accepted Perkins' plea agreement in sentencing him to the 15-year term.

