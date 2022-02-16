Hazelwood man gets 15-year prison term in 2020 Wellston killing

CLAYTON — A Hazelwood man struck a plea deal Wednesday for a 15-year prison term in the killing of a 51-year-old man in Wellston nearly two years ago.
Kevin Perkins, 30, of the 7300 block of Cartwheel Lane, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the March 6, 2020, killing of Etim O'Tudor of St. Louis County.
Police said Perkins beat O'Tudor to death before setting fire to his body and 2012 Dodge Caravan in the 6100 block of Ella Drive.
Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin accepted Perkins' plea agreement in sentencing him to the 15-year term.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
