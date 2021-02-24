 Skip to main content
Hazelwood man gets 7 years in prison for attempted rape
CLAYTON — A Hazelwood man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for attempted rape, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. 

Francisco Velazquez, 26, walked into the victim's room in April 2019 and showed "what appeared to be a firearm" to the victim, prosecutors say. He then forcibly took off the victim's pants, exposed himself and held her down while she struggled, prosecutors say. He then fled from the home. 

Velazquez confessed to Hazelwood Police, and he waived his right to an in-person proceeding, prosecutors say.

“Rape or attempted rape is a despicable crime that we prosecute aggressively and successfully in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “If you rape or attempt to rape someone in St. Louis County, we will send you to prison.”

Velazquez must serve at least 85% of his sentence, per sentencing guidelines.

