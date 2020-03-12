You are the owner of this article.
Hazelwood man gets life prison term in death of woman stabbed 19 times
ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood man was sentenced Thursday to a life prison term plus 10 years after admitting to fatally stabbing a woman in her Tower Grove East home in 2018.

Gregory Boston, 57, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing a car as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in the stabbing death of Valerie Holliday

He was originally charged with first-degree murder. Circuit Judge Michael Noble followed the terms of the plea agreement by sentencing Boston to a life term (calculated at 30 years) for the murder plus 10 more years for armed criminal action and a concurrent four-year term for stealing the victim's car.

Police found Holliday, 60, about 10 a.m. Oct. 4 in her home in the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue. An autopsy revealed she had been stabbed 19 times, a prosecutor said in court Thursday.

A friend who found Holliday's body told police that Holliday had texted her earlier to say Boston was stopping by the night before for a visit.

Police realized Holliday's 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was missing and caught up with Boston later that day. Officers found him at an ATM with her vehicle, wearing blood-stained clothes, authorities said. Police also found a bloody knife from Holliday's home in the car.

