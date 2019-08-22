ST. LOUIS — A man from Hazelwood was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for a carjacking spree that included a Meals on Wheels volunteer, prosecutors said.
Jorion Garrett, 21, of the 6900 block of Woodhurst Drive, pleaded guilty to three armed carjacking charges and two gun charges at his guilty plea in April.
On Oct. 28, 2017, he stole a 2016 Dodge Charger near the 5600 block of Enright Avenue.
Garrett and another person stole a 2016 Dodge Journey on Nov. 21, 2017, near the 10000 block of Edgefield in St. Louis County.
Garrett and another person stole a 2014 Jeep Liberty from a Meals on Wheels volunteer on Jan. 4 in the 8300 block of Sagewood Lane in Hazelwood. Garrett and a passenger escaped after a chase by St. Louis County police on Jan. 11, but investigators found Garrett's DNA in all three vehicles and fingerprints in the Jeep.