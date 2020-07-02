Hazelwood man identified as St. Louis homicide victim

ST. LOUIS — A man slain this week in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis has been identified as Brian White of Hazelwood.

Police said White, 31, lived in the 300 block of Chaparrall Creek Drive.

About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue on a shooting. White was shot in the shoulder and back and died at a hospital, police said. It wasn't clear Thursday what prompted the shooting.

Crime in the Walnut Park East neighborhood from December to May was up about 11% from the same period a year before. Violent crime was down slightly while property crime was up.

Police said they don't yet know who killed White.