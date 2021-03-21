 Skip to main content
Hazelwood man killed in shooting in St. Louis
Hazelwood man killed in shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood man was killed in a shooting late Saturday in St. Louis, police said. 

Anthony Stanley, of the 300 block of Chapel Ridge Drive in Hazelwood, was fatally shot about 11:40 p.m. while seated inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Semple Avenue, St. Louis Police said. 

Police were notified of the shooting when Stanley was brought to a hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to his head. Stanley was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 314-444-5371. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers may be eligible for a financial reward.  

