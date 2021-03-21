Hazelwood man killed in shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood man was killed in a shooting late Saturday in St. Louis, police said.
Anthony Stanley, of the 300 block of Chapel Ridge Drive in Hazelwood, was fatally shot about 11:40 p.m. while seated inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Semple Avenue, St. Louis Police said.
Police were notified of the shooting when Stanley was brought to a hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to his head. Stanley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 314-444-5371. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers may be eligible for a financial reward.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.