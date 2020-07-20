Hazelwood man killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 270

A man died Sunday night in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car on Interstate 270 in St. Louis County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-270, south of Missouri Highway 370.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Joseph McDowell, 71, of the Hazelwood area.

McDowell was driving a 2011 Toyota Avalon north on the interstate when his car lost control due to road conditions and hit a guardrail. The car then returned to the road and was hit by the truck, authorities said.

McDowell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at DePaul hospital, the patrol said.

Loretha M. Cain, 27, of St. Charles, was a passenger in the Toyota. She was seriously injured, the patrol said. She was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The truck driver, a 27-year-old man from Philadelphia, was uninjured.