A man from Hazelwood was fatally injured Tuesday when his parked vehicle was struck on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County, Mo., police say.
Ali M. Mahmud, 83, was the driver of a 2010 Nissan Altima that was parked in the passing lane of westbound Interstate 70. The Missouri Highway Patrol didn't say why he was parked on the highway.
At 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, a westbound 2006 GMC Sierra hit the rear of Mahmud's vehicle, police say. Mahmud died at a hospital.
The driver of the Sierra, a 68-year-old man from Lawrence, Kan., was uninjured, the patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt, police say. It wasn't clear if Mahmud was wearing a seat belt.