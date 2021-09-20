Hazelwood man shot to death in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Monday with name of victim

ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood man was fatally shot in the back on Sunday in south St. Louis.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Martrayl Anderson.

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 3100 block of Miami Street in south St. Louis. Officers found Anderson in the entrance to a two-apartment residence. He was conscious but barely breathing and died later died at the scene.

Anderson lived in the 200 block of Elbring Drive in Hazelwood.

Police said their suspect is a man but authorities released no additional details.

Daniel Shular with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

