Hazelwood man shot to death in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man from Hazelwood was shot to death Thursday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis.
Darious Houston, 20, was shot in the chest about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Gilmore Avenue. He died at a hospital.
Houston lived in the 7500 block of Hazelcrest Drive.
Police said a 38-year-old man is suspected of killing Houston. Police haven't released a possible motive or any additional information about the shooting.
In the last six months, crime in the Walnut Park East neighborhood is up about 11% compared to the same period a year ago. Property crimes are up but violent crimes are down, according to statistics.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
