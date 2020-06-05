Hazelwood man shot to death in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man from Hazelwood was shot to death Thursday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis.

Darious Houston, 20, was shot in the chest about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Gilmore Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Houston lived in the 7500 block of Hazelcrest Drive.

Police said a 38-year-old man is suspected of killing Houston. Police haven't released a possible motive or any additional information about the shooting.

In the last six months, crime in the Walnut Park East neighborhood is up about 11% compared to the same period a year ago. Property crimes are up but violent crimes are down, according to statistics.

